The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 91

Episodes
S8 Ep. 91 - Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, Alec Benjamin
James Corden is joined by Regina Hall, who discusses the timelessness of the sequel series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Plus, alternative RandB artisrt Alec Benjamin performs.
S8 Ep. 90 - Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Self Esteem
James speaks with Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, plus Golden Globe nominee Hilary Swank for her role in Alaska Daily. Plus, pop singer Self Esteem performs.
S8 Ep. 89 - Josh Lucas, Kerry Condon, Jordan Jensen
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Yellowstone's Josh Lucas and Irish actress Kerry Condon. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Jordan Jensen and Late Late Live Tinder.
S8 Ep. 88 - Rosie O'donnell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Marcus Mumford
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Rosie O'Donnell, actor/rapper Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Marcus Mumford, who also treats viewers to a live track from his new solo album.