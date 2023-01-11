The Late Late Show with James Corden

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 91
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 12 Jan 2023Expires: in 7 days

James Corden is joined by Regina Hall, who discusses the timelessness of the sequel series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Plus, alternative RandB artisrt Alec Benjamin performs.

Episodes
Video Extras

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 91 - Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, Alec Benjamin

James Corden is joined by Regina Hall, who discusses the timelessness of the sequel series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Plus, alternative RandB artisrt Alec Benjamin performs.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 90 - Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Self Esteem

James speaks with Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, plus Golden Globe nominee Hilary Swank for her role in Alaska Daily. Plus, pop singer Self Esteem performs.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 89 - Josh Lucas, Kerry Condon, Jordan Jensen

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Yellowstone's Josh Lucas and Irish actress Kerry Condon. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Jordan Jensen and Late Late Live Tinder.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 88 - Rosie O'donnell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Marcus Mumford

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Rosie O'Donnell, actor/rapper Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Marcus Mumford, who also treats viewers to a live track from his new solo album.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 87 - Kal Penn, Melissa Fumero

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with actors Kal Penn and star of the new Netflix series 'Blockbuster', Melissa Fumero.

Season 8