The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 89

Episodes
S8 Ep. 90 - Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Self Esteem
James speaks with Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, plus Golden Globe nominee Hilary Swank for her role in Alaska Daily. Plus, pop singer Self Esteem performs.
S8 Ep. 89 - Josh Lucas, Kerry Condon, Jordan Jensen
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Yellowstone's Josh Lucas and Irish actress Kerry Condon. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Jordan Jensen and Late Late Live Tinder.
S8 Ep. 88 - Rosie O'donnell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Marcus Mumford
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Rosie O'Donnell, actor/rapper Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Marcus Mumford, who also treats viewers to a live track from his new solo album.
S8 Ep. 87 - Kal Penn, Melissa Fumero
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with actors Kal Penn and star of the new Netflix series 'Blockbuster', Melissa Fumero.