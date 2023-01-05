The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 87

Episodes
S8 Ep. 87 - Kal Penn, Melissa Fumero
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with actors Kal Penn and star of the new Netflix series 'Blockbuster', Melissa Fumero.
S8 Ep. 86 - Nick Kroll, Florence Welch, Florence + The Machine
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with comedy actor Nick Kroll and singer Florence Welch, before she joins her band Florence + The Machine on stage to perform music from their 5th album
S8 Ep. 85 - Max Greenfield, Mayim Bialik, Jamali Maddix
Join James Corden as he jokes along with "The Neighborhood" star Max Greenfield and "Big Bang"s Mayim Bialik. Plus, a stand-up comedy routine by "Never Mind the Buzzcocks" regular, Jamali Maddix.
S8 Ep. 84 - Billy Porter, Chelsea Handler, Andy Grammer
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with his guests Billy Porter and Chelsea Handler. Then, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer hits The Late Late Show stage.