The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 85

Episodes
S8 Ep. 85 - Max Greenfield, Mayim Bialik, Jamali Maddix
Join James Corden as he jokes along with "The Neighborhood" star Max Greenfield and "Big Bang"s Mayim Bialik. Plus, a stand-up comedy routine by "Never Mind the Buzzcocks" regular, Jamali Maddix.
S8 Ep. 84 - Billy Porter, Chelsea Handler, Andy Grammer
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with his guests Billy Porter and Chelsea Handler. Then, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer hits The Late Late Show stage.
S8 Ep. 83 - Tracee Ellis Ross, Sosie Bacon, Erica Spera
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, and jokes with actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Sosie Bacon, followed by a stand-up comedy performance by Erica Spera
S8 Ep. 82 - Elisabeth Moss, Diego Luna, Caitlin Peluffo
James Corden probes Elisabeth Moss and Diego Luna for spoilers on their new series of "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Andor". Then, no subject is off limits in a stand-up comedy set by Caitlin Peluffo.