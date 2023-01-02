The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 84
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 3 Jan 2023Expires: in 6 days

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with his guests Billy Porter and Chelsea Handler. Then, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer hits The Late Late Show stage.

S8 Ep. 84 - Billy Porter, Chelsea Handler, Andy Grammer

