The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 83

Episodes
S8 Ep. 83 - Tracee Ellis Ross, Sosie Bacon, Erica Spera
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, and jokes with actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Sosie Bacon, followed by a stand-up comedy performance by Erica Spera
S8 Ep. 82 - Elisabeth Moss, Diego Luna, Caitlin Peluffo
James Corden probes Elisabeth Moss and Diego Luna for spoilers on their new series of "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Andor". Then, no subject is off limits in a stand-up comedy set by Caitlin Peluffo.
S8 Ep. 81 - Adrien Brody, Louis Tomlinson
Join James Corden as he chats with actor Adrien Brody and threatens to kidnap former member of One Direction Louis Tomlinson, who will also perform music from his new album "Faith in the Future".
S8 Ep. 80 - Linda Cardellini, Neal Brennan, Gianmarco Soresi
Linda Cardellini discusses the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, and Neal Brennan talks about his comedy special Blocks, followed by a stand-up comedy performance from Gianmarco Soresi.