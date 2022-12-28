The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 81

Episodes
S8 Ep. 81 - Adrien Brody, Louis Tomlinson
Join James Corden as he chats with actor Adrien Brody and threatens to kidnap former member of One Direction Louis Tomlinson, who will also perform music from his new album "Faith in the Future".
S8 Ep. 80 - Linda Cardellini, Neal Brennan, Gianmarco Soresi
Linda Cardellini discusses the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, and Neal Brennan talks about his comedy special Blocks, followed by a stand-up comedy performance from Gianmarco Soresi.
S8 Ep. 79 - Melissa McCarthy, Josh Groban
Join James Corden as Melissa McCarthy discusses the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and Josh Groban talks on the hybrid live-action/animated special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
S8 Ep. 78 - Noah Centineo, Max Thieriot, Syncopated Ladies
