The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 78

Episodes
S8 Ep. 78 - Noah Centineo, Max Thieriot, Syncopated Ladies
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 77 - Kenan Thompson, Annaleigh Ashford, Bazzi
S8 Ep. 76 - David Harbour, Sarah Hyland, Dan Black
S8 Ep. 75 - Eddie Redmayne, Grace Van Patten, Gabriels
