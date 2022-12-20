The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 75

Episodes
Advertisement
S8 Ep. 75 - Eddie Redmayne, Grace Van Patten, Gabriels
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 74 - Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Beth Orton
Join James Corden, as he chats, gossips and jokes with the stars of Disney's new movie 'Disenchanted', Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Plus, Beth Orton performs on the Studio 56 stage.
S8 Ep. 73 - Margot Robbie, Jean Smart
Join The Late Late Show's James Corden as he chats with our very own Margot Robbie about early Hollywood in the film Babylon, and Emmy-winner Jean Smart teases season three of her comedy Hacks.