The Late Late Show with James Corden

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 74
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 20 Dec 2022Expires: in 6 days

Join James Corden, as he chats, gossips and jokes with the stars of Disney's new movie 'Disenchanted', Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Plus, Beth Orton performs on the Studio 56 stage.

Episodes
Video Extras

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 74 - Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Beth Orton

Join James Corden, as he chats, gossips and jokes with the stars of Disney's new movie 'Disenchanted', Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Plus, Beth Orton performs on the Studio 56 stage.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 73 - Margot Robbie, Jean Smart

Join The Late Late Show's James Corden as he chats with our very own Margot Robbie about early Hollywood in the film Babylon, and Emmy-winner Jean Smart teases season three of her comedy Hacks.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 72 - Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, Tegan and Sara

Join James Corden as he jokes around with the hilarious Michael McIntyre, creator and host of the game show The Wheel. Plus, you'll be seeing double as Canadian indie pop twins Tegan and Sara perform.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 71 - Zoe Saldana, Kumail Nanjiani, Talk

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 70 - Melissa McCarthy, Josh Groban

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

Season 8