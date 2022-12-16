The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 73

Episodes
S8 Ep. 73 - Margot Robbie, Jean Smart
Join The Late Late Show's James Corden as he chats with our very own Margot Robbie about early Hollywood in the film Babylon, and Emmy-winner Jean Smart teases season three of her comedy Hacks.
S8 Ep. 72 - Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, Tegan and Sara
Join James Corden as he jokes around with the hilarious Michael McIntyre, creator and host of the game show The Wheel. Plus, you'll be seeing double as Canadian indie pop twins Tegan and Sara perform.
S8 Ep. 71 - Zoe Saldana, Kumail Nanjiani, Talk
S8 Ep. 70 - Melissa McCarthy, Josh Groban
