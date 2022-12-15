The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 72
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 16 Dec 2022Expires: in 7 days

Join James Corden as he jokes around with the hilarious Michael McIntyre, creator and host of the game show The Wheel. Plus, you'll be seeing double as Canadian indie pop twins Tegan and Sara perform.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 72 - Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, Tegan and Sara

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 71 - Zoe Saldana, Kumail Nanjiani, Talk

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 70 - Melissa McCarthy, Josh Groban

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 69 - Luke Macfarlane, Charli D'amelio, Kelsea Ballerini

A repeat show with Luke Macfarlane of Hallmark's movie A Magical Christmas Village, Charli D'Amelio, season 31 winner of Dancing with the Stars, and a performance from country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 68 - Olivia Colman, Sam Mendes, Micheal Ward

Olivia Colman talks on the colourful animated musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, director Sam Mendes discusses the making of the romantic Empire of Light, and Micheal Ward shares The Beautiful Game.

Season 8