The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 72

Episodes
S8 Ep. 72 - Haley Lu Richardson, Michael McIntyre, Tegan and Sara
Join James Corden as he jokes around with the hilarious Michael McIntyre, creator and host of the game show The Wheel. Plus, you'll be seeing double as Canadian indie pop twins Tegan and Sara perform.
S8 Ep. 71 - Zoe Saldana, Kumail Nanjiani, Talk
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 70 - Melissa McCarthy, Josh Groban
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 69 - Luke Macfarlane, Charli D'amelio, Kelsea Ballerini
A repeat show with Luke Macfarlane of Hallmark's movie A Magical Christmas Village, Charli D'Amelio, season 31 winner of Dancing with the Stars, and a performance from country singer Kelsea Ballerini.