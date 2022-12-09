The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 68

Episodes
S8 Ep. 68 - Olivia Colman, Sam Mendes, Micheal Ward
Olivia Colman talks on the colourful animated musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, director Sam Mendes discusses the making of the romantic Empire of Light, and Micheal Ward shares The Beautiful Game.
S8 Ep. 67 - Josh Lucas, Kerry Condon, Jordan Jensen
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Jordan Jensen.
S8 Ep. 66 - Noah Centineo, Max Thieriot, Syncopated Ladies
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with guests Noah Centineo of the crime thriller The Recruit, Max Thieriot of Fire Country, and the ground-breaking tap dance Syncopated Ladies perform.
S8 Ep. 65 - Kenan Thompson, Annaleigh Ashford, Bazzi
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.