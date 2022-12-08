The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 67

Episodes
S8 Ep. 67 - Josh Lucas, Kerry Condon, Jordan Jensen
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Jordan Jensen.
S8 Ep. 66 - Noah Centineo, Max Thieriot, Syncopated Ladies
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with guests Noah Centineo of the crime thriller The Recruit, Max Thieriot of Fire Country, and the ground-breaking tap dance Syncopated Ladies perform.
S8 Ep. 65 - Kenan Thompson, Annaleigh Ashford, Bazzi
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 64 - Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Amos Lee
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with funnyman Marlon Wayans and podcaster Marc Maron. Then, singer-songwriter Amos Lee hits the stage!