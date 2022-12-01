The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 62

Episodes
S8 Ep. 62 - Beth Behrs, Justin Long, Avril Lavigne and Yungblud
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Beth Behrs, before a special musical collaboration performance by Avril Lavigne and Yungblud
S8 Ep. 61 - Chloe Grace Moretz, Glen Powell, Renee Rapp
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Chloe Grace Moretz and Glen Powell, followed by a musical performance by Renee Rapp.
S8 Ep. 60 - Emily Deschanel, Keegan-Michael Key, Black Eyed Peas
Tonight, James Corden chats with "Devil In Idaho" star Emily Deschanel and "Reboot" comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Plus, with ONE BILLION views on YouTube, legendary hip-hoppers Black Eyed Peas perform!
S8 Ep. 59 - Jimmy Smits, Zach Woods, Greg Stone
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he gets the lowdown on new series coming from Jimmy Smits and Zach Woods. Then, a stand-up comedy performance from Greg Stone.