The Late Late Show with James Corden

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 60
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 30 Nov 2022Expires: in 6 days

Tonight, James Corden chats with "Devil In Idaho" star Emily Deschanel and "Reboot" comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Plus, with ONE BILLION views on YouTube, legendary hip-hoppers Black Eyed Peas perform!

Episodes
Video Extras

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 60 - Emily Deschanel, Keegan-Michael Key, Black Eyed Peas

Tonight, James Corden chats with "Devil In Idaho" star Emily Deschanel and "Reboot" comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Plus, with ONE BILLION views on YouTube, legendary hip-hoppers Black Eyed Peas perform!

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 59 - Jimmy Smits, Zach Woods, Greg Stone

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he gets the lowdown on new series coming from Jimmy Smits and Zach Woods. Then, a stand-up comedy performance from Greg Stone.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 58 - Luke Evans, Dr. Phil, The Interrupters

Join James Corden as he has a changing day with Dr Phil and chats with Beauty and the Beast and Echo 3 star Luke Evans, before ska punk band The Interruptors perform.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 57 - Linda Cardellini, Neal Brennan, Gianmarco Soresi

Linda Cardellini discusses the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, Neal Brennan talks on his comedy special Blocks, followed by a stand-up comedy performance from Gianmarco Soresi.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 56 - Guy Fieri, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sabrina Carpenter

Thomas Lennon with his Reno 911! crew has a holiday movie It's A Wonderful Heist, Kirby Howell-Baptiste talks on the Stephen King horror movie Mr. Harrigan's Phone, and pop star Bazzi performs.

Season 8