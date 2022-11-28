The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 59

Episodes
S8 Ep. 59 - Jimmy Smits, Zach Woods, Greg Stone
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he gets the lowdown on new series coming from Jimmy Smits and Zach Woods. Then, a stand-up comedy performance from Greg Stone.
S8 Ep. 58 - Luke Evans, Dr. Phil, The Interrupters
Join James Corden as he has a changing day with Dr Phil and chats with Beauty and the Beast and Echo 3 star Luke Evans, before ska punk band The Interruptors perform.
S8 Ep. 57 - Linda Cardellini, Neal Brennan, Gianmarco Soresi
Linda Cardellini discusses the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, Neal Brennan talks on his comedy special Blocks, followed by a stand-up comedy performance from Gianmarco Soresi.
S8 Ep. 56 - Guy Fieri, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sabrina Carpenter
Thomas Lennon with his Reno 911! crew has a holiday movie It's A Wonderful Heist, Kirby Howell-Baptiste talks on the Stephen King horror movie Mr. Harrigan's Phone, and pop star Bazzi performs.