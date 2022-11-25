The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 58

Episodes
S8 Ep. 58 - Luke Evans, Dr. Phil, The Interrupters
Join James Corden as he has a changing day with Dr Phil and chats with Beauty and the Beast and Echo 3 star Luke Evans, before ska punk band The Interruptors perform.
S8 Ep. 57 - Linda Cardellini, Neal Brennan, Gianmarco Soresi
Linda Cardellini discusses the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, Neal Brennan talks on his comedy special Blocks, followed by a stand-up comedy performance from Gianmarco Soresi.
S8 Ep. 56 - Guy Fieri, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sabrina Carpenter
Thomas Lennon with his Reno 911! crew has a holiday movie It's A Wonderful Heist, Kirby Howell-Baptiste talks on the Stephen King horror movie Mr. Harrigan's Phone, and pop star Bazzi performs.
S8 Ep. 55 - Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Franz Ferdinand
