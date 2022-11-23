The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 56

Episodes
S8 Ep. 56 - Guy Fieri, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sabrina Carpenter
Thomas Lennon with his Reno 911! crew has a holiday movie It's A Wonderful Heist, Kirby Howell-Baptiste talks on the Stephen King horror movie Mr. Harrigan's Phone, and pop star Bazzi performs.
S8 Ep. 55 - Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Franz Ferdinand
S8 Ep. 54 - Billy Eichner, Maya Hawke, MT. Joy
It's a "Bros" love-in as James Corden chats with Billy Eichner, and "Starnger Things" star Maya Hawke. Then, sit back and enjoy a performance by indie rock headliners, Mt. Joy.
S8 Ep. 53 - Tracee Ellis Ross, Sosie Bacon, Erica Spera
