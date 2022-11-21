The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 54

Episodes
S8 Ep. 54 - Billy Eichner, Maya Hawke, MT. Joy
It's a "Bros" love-in as James Corden chats with Billy Eichner, and "Starnger Things" star Maya Hawke. Then, sit back and enjoy a performance by indie rock headliners, Mt. Joy.
S8 Ep. 53 - Tracee Ellis Ross, Sosie Bacon, Erica Spera
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, and jokes with actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Sosie Bacon, followed by a stand-up comedy performance by Erica Spera
S8 Ep. 52 - Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Beth Orton
Join James Corden, as he chats, gossips and jokes with the stars of Disney's new movie 'Disenchanted', Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Plus, Beth Orton performs on the Studio 56 stage.
S8 Ep. 51 - Allison Janney, Joe Jonas, Pat Benatar And Neil Giraldo
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Allison Janney and Joe Jonas. Then, a special musical performance by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo