The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 51

Episodes
S8 Ep. 51 - Allison Janney, Joe Jonas, Pat Benatar And Neil Giraldo
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Allison Janney and Joe Jonas. Then, a special musical performance by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
S8 Ep. 50 - Emily Blunt, Jonathan Major, Murray Bartlett
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 49 - Tyra Banks, Yvonne Orji, David Blaine
Illusionist David Blaine has some special tricks up his sleeve for James Corden tonight, who also welcomes the magical Tyra Banks, and the not-so-insecure Yvonne Orji to The Late Late Show.