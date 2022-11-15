The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 50

Episodes
S8 Ep. 50 - Emily Blunt, Jonathan Major, Murray Bartlett
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 49 - Tyra Banks, Yvonne Orji, David Blaine
Illusionist David Blaine has some special tricks up his sleeve for James Corden tonight, who also welcomes the magical Tyra Banks, and the not-so-insecure Yvonne Orji to The Late Late Show.
S8 Ep. 47 - Christoph Waltz, Jurnee Smollett, Joy Crookes
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats and jokes with actors Christoph Waltz and Jurnee Smollett. Then, a musical performance by singer Joy Crookes.