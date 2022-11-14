The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 49

Episodes
S8 Ep. 49 - Tyra Banks, Yvonne Orji, David Blaine
Illusionist David Blaine has some special tricks up his sleeve for James Corden tonight, who also welcomes the magical Tyra Banks, and the not-so-insecure Yvonne Orji to The Late Late Show.
S8 Ep. 47 - Christoph Waltz, Jurnee Smollett, Joy Crookes
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats and jokes with actors Christoph Waltz and Jurnee Smollett. Then, a musical performance by singer Joy Crookes.
S8 Ep. 46 - U.S. Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Simone Biles, Jessie Baylin
Join James Corden as he chats with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and America's most decorated U.S. women's gymnast ever, Simone Biles. Then, singer/songwriter Jessie Baylin performs.