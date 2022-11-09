The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 46

Episodes
S8 Ep. 46 - U.S. Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Simone Biles, Jessie Baylin
Join James Corden as he chats with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and America's most decorated U.S. women's gymnast ever, Simone Biles. Then, singer/songwriter Jessie Baylin performs.
S8 Ep. 45 - Cedric The Entertainer, Lena Dunham, Onerepublic
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he jokes around with Cedric The Entertainer and Lena Dunham, before pop rock band Onerepublic hit the Late Late Show stage.
S8 Ep. 44 - Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, James Bay
Chris Pratt grabs his "The Terminal List" co-star Taylor Kitsch for a convo with James Corden. Plus, comedy with Where's Your Ted At? and music from James Bay.
S8 Ep. 43 - Kal Penn, Melissa Fumero
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with actors Kal Penn and star of the new Netflix series 'Blockbuster', Melissa Fumero.