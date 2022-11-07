The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 44

Episodes
S8 Ep. 44 - Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, James Bay
Chris Pratt grabs his "The Terminal List" co-star Taylor Kitsch for a convo with James Corden. Plus, comedy with Where's Your Ted At? and music from James Bay.
S8 Ep. 43 - Kal Penn, Melissa Fumero
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with actors Kal Penn and star of the new Netflix series 'Blockbuster', Melissa Fumero.
S8 Ep. 42 - Alicia Vikander, Chris O'dowd, Tommy McLain
Actors Alicia Vikander and Chris O'Dowd sit down for a lively chat with James Corden, before 82 years-young Louisiana music legend Tommy McLain makes his long-awaited late night television debut.
S8 Ep. 41 - Will Arnett, Melia Kreiling,tyga
James Corden discusses marriage and portraying a chef on TV (oh dear) with his 'Mammals' co-star Melia Kreiling. Plus, actor and comedian Will Arnett is here along with new music from rap star, Tyga.