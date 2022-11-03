The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 42

Episodes
S8 Ep. 42 - Alicia Vikander, Chris O'dowd, Tommy McLain
Actors Alicia Vikander and Chris O'Dowd sit down for a lively chat with James Corden, before 82 years-young Louisiana music legend Tommy McLain makes his long-awaited late night television debut.
S8 Ep. 41 - Will Arnett, Melia Kreiling,tyga
James Corden discusses marriage and portraying a chef on TV (oh dear) with his 'Mammals' co-star Melia Kreiling. Plus, actor and comedian Will Arnett is here along with new music from rap star, Tyga.
S8 Ep. 40 - Kerry Washington, Paul Feig, Rosa Linn
S8 Ep. 39 - Heidi Klum, David Lachapelle, Ian Karmel
Heidi Klum and David LaChapelle, plus a stand-up comedy performance by Ian Karmel.