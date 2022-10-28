The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 38

Episodes
Advertisement
S8 Ep. 38 - Michaela Coel, Geena Davis, Yuval Noah Harari
Join James Corden as he chats with British screenwriter and Black Panther star Michaela Coel, alongside Hebrew history professor and author Yuval Noah Harari.
S8 Ep. 36 - Billy Porter, Chelsea Handler, Andy Grammer
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with his guests Billy Porter and Chelsea Handler. Then, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer hits The Late Late Show stage.
S8 Ep. 35 - Billie Lourd, Tyler James Williams, Andrea Jin
James Corden addresses accusations levelled against him for being rude to waiters, before chatting with guests Billie Lourd and Tyler James Williams. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Andrea Jin.