The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 36
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 27 Oct 2022Expires: in 7 days

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with his guests Billy Porter and Chelsea Handler. Then, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer hits The Late Late Show stage.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 36 - Billy Porter, Chelsea Handler, Andy Grammer

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 35 - Billie Lourd, Tyler James Williams, Andrea Jin

James Corden addresses accusations levelled against him for being rude to waiters, before chatting with guests Billie Lourd and Tyler James Williams. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Andrea Jin.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 34 - Broadcast From London: Jamie Dornan, Tessa Thompson

James Corden wraps up his return to Old Blighty, as he welcomes Jamie Dornan and Tessa Thompson to Freemasons Hall in London. There's sure to be some Love and Thunder on The Late Late Show tonight!

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 33 - Broadcast From London: John Boyega, Minnie Driver, Lior Suchard, Cat Burns and Sam Smith

James Corden's Late Late London homecoming continues. Tonight, actors John Boyega and Minnie Driver, mentalist extraordinaire Lior Suchard, and a musical performance by Cat Burns and Sam Smith.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 32 - Broadcast From London: Vin Diesel, Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters

James Corden's Late Late Show is back in the Old Dart this week with a stellar lineup of celebrity guests. Tonight, Vin Diesel and Ed Sheeran join the fun, and Maisie Peters hits the stage.

Season 8