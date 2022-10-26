The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 36

Episodes
S8 Ep. 36 - Billy Porter, Chelsea Handler, Andy Grammer
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with his guests Billy Porter and Chelsea Handler. Then, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer hits The Late Late Show stage.
S8 Ep. 35 - Billie Lourd, Tyler James Williams, Andrea Jin
James Corden addresses accusations levelled against him for being rude to waiters, before chatting with guests Billie Lourd and Tyler James Williams. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Andrea Jin.
S8 Ep. 34 - Broadcast From London: Jamie Dornan, Tessa Thompson
James Corden wraps up his return to Old Blighty, as he welcomes Jamie Dornan and Tessa Thompson to Freemasons Hall in London. There's sure to be some Love and Thunder on The Late Late Show tonight!
S8 Ep. 33 - Broadcast From London: John Boyega, Minnie Driver, Lior Suchard, Cat Burns and Sam Smith
James Corden's Late Late London homecoming continues. Tonight, actors John Boyega and Minnie Driver, mentalist extraordinaire Lior Suchard, and a musical performance by Cat Burns and Sam Smith.