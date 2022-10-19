The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 31

Episodes
S8 Ep. 32 - Broadcast From London: Vin Diesel, Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters
James Corden's Late Late Show is back in the Old Dart this week with a stellar lineup of celebrity guests. Tonight, Vin Diesel and Ed Sheeran join the fun, and Maisie Peters hits the stage.
S8 Ep. 31 - Broadcast From London: President Joe Biden, Billie Eilish, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette
The Late Late Show returns to the UK with a lineup of A-list guests. Tonight, "Take a Break: White House" with President Joe Biden, plus Billie Eilish, David Harbour, and music from Alanis Morissette
S8 Ep. 30 - Jason Momoa, Kristen Bell, Musical Performance By Meghan Trainor Feat. Teddy Swims
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with superstar Jason Momoa and Kristen Bell. Then, enjoy a musical performance by Meghan Trainor featuring Teddy Swims.
S8 Ep. 29 - Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, The Cast Of Moulin Rouge
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, followed by a showstopping musical performance by The Cast of "Moulin Rouge".