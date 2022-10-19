The Late Late Show with James Corden

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 31
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 20 Oct 2022Expires: in 5 days

The Late Late Show returns to the UK with a lineup of A-list guests. Tonight, "Take a Break: White House" with President Joe Biden, plus Billie Eilish, David Harbour, and music from Alanis Morissette

Episodes
Video Extras

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 32 - Broadcast From London: Vin Diesel, Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters

James Corden's Late Late Show is back in the Old Dart this week with a stellar lineup of celebrity guests. Tonight, Vin Diesel and Ed Sheeran join the fun, and Maisie Peters hits the stage.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 31 - Broadcast From London: President Joe Biden, Billie Eilish, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette

The Late Late Show returns to the UK with a lineup of A-list guests. Tonight, "Take a Break: White House" with President Joe Biden, plus Billie Eilish, David Harbour, and music from Alanis Morissette

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 30 - Jason Momoa, Kristen Bell, Musical Performance By Meghan Trainor Feat. Teddy Swims

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with superstar Jason Momoa and Kristen Bell. Then, enjoy a musical performance by Meghan Trainor featuring Teddy Swims.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 29 - Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, The Cast Of Moulin Rouge

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, followed by a showstopping musical performance by The Cast of "Moulin Rouge".

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 28 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, Zach Zimmerman

James Corden chats with Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Blum about their franchise-killing movie "Halloween Ends". Plus, James introduces queer vegetarian atheist comedian, Zach Zimmerman.

Season 8