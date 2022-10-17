The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 29

Episodes
S8 Ep. 29 - Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, The Cast Of Moulin Rouge
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, followed by a showstopping musical performance by The Cast of "Moulin Rouge".
S8 Ep. 28 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, Zach Zimmerman
James Corden chats with Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Blum about their franchise-killing movie "Halloween Ends". Plus, James introduces queer vegetarian atheist comedian, Zach Zimmerman.
S8 Ep. 27 - Eddie Redmayne, Grace Van Patten, Gabriels
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Eddie Redmayne and Grace Van Patten who star in "The Good Nurse" and "Tell Me Lies". Then, a performance by chart-topping gospel band, Gabriels.