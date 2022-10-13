The Late Late Show with James Corden

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 27
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 14 Oct 2022Expires: in 6 days

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Eddie Redmayne and Grace Van Patten who star in "The Good Nurse" and "Tell Me Lies". Then, a performance by chart-topping gospel band, Gabriels.

Episodes
Video Extras

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 28 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, Zach Zimmerman

James Corden chats with Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Blum about their franchise-killing movie "Halloween Ends". Plus, James introduces queer vegetarian atheist comedian, Zach Zimmerman.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 27 - Eddie Redmayne, Grace Van Patten, Gabriels

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Eddie Redmayne and Grace Van Patten who star in "The Good Nurse" and "Tell Me Lies". Then, a performance by chart-topping gospel band, Gabriels.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 26 - Nick Kroll, Florence Welch, Florence + The Machine

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with comedy actor Nick Kroll and singer Florence Welch, before she joins her band Florence + The Machine on stage to perform music from their 5th album

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 25 - Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Amos Lee

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with funnyman Marlon Wayans, podcaster Marc Maron, and singer-songwriter Amos Lee

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 24 - Terry Crews, Ken Jeong, Amanda Shires

Join late night's lovable Englishman James Corden as he chats and jokes with Terry Crews and Ken Jeong, plus comedy with Ian's 90 Second Bachelor Party, and a musical performance by Amanda Shires.

Season 8