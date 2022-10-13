The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 27

Episodes
S8 Ep. 28 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, Zach Zimmerman
James Corden chats with Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Blum about their franchise-killing movie "Halloween Ends". Plus, James introduces queer vegetarian atheist comedian, Zach Zimmerman.
S8 Ep. 27 - Eddie Redmayne, Grace Van Patten, Gabriels
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Eddie Redmayne and Grace Van Patten who star in "The Good Nurse" and "Tell Me Lies". Then, a performance by chart-topping gospel band, Gabriels.
S8 Ep. 26 - Nick Kroll, Florence Welch, Florence + The Machine
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with comedy actor Nick Kroll and singer Florence Welch, before she joins her band Florence + The Machine on stage to perform music from their 5th album
S8 Ep. 25 - Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Amos Lee
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with funnyman Marlon Wayans, podcaster Marc Maron, and singer-songwriter Amos Lee