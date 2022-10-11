The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 25

Episodes
S8 Ep. 25 - Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Amos Lee
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with funnyman Marlon Wayans, podcaster Marc Maron, and singer-songwriter Amos Lee
S8 Ep. 24 - Terry Crews, Ken Jeong, Amanda Shires
Join late night's lovable Englishman James Corden as he chats and jokes with Terry Crews and Ken Jeong, plus comedy with Ian's 90 Second Bachelor Party, and a musical performance by Amanda Shires.
S8 Ep. 23 - Jimmy Smits, Zach Woods, Greg Stone
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he gets the lowdown on new series coming from Jimmy Smits and Zach Woods. Then, a stand-up comedy performance from Greg Stone.
S8 Ep. 22 - Cedric The Entertainer, Lena Dunham, Onerepublic
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he jokes around with Cedric The Entertainer and Lena Dunham, before pop rock band Onerepublic hit the Late Late Show stage.