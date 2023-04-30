The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 168

Episodes
S8 Ep. 1502 - The Last Last Late Late Show Special
To celebrate the incredible groundbreaking impact James Corden has made on late night television, global superstar Tom Cruise reunites with James Corden for one final over-the-top sketch.
S8 Ep. 168 - Harry Styles, Will Ferrell
In the last ever Late Late Show With James Corden, James is joined by Harry Styles and comedian Will Ferrell, they will be the final guests to take a seat on the couch.
S8 Ep. 167 - Mila Kunis, Aaron Paul
Join James Corden and his guests Mila Kunis, who is set to star in the comedy Goodrich, and Aaron Paul, who is to star in the sci-fi thriller Ash.
S8 Ep. 166 - Billie Eilish, Natalie Portman
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 165 - Gal Gadot, Ray Romano
