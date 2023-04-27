The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 167
Air Date: Fri 28 Apr 2023Expires: in 7 days

Join James Corden and his guests Mila Kunis, who is set to star in the comedy Goodrich, and Aaron Paul, who is to star in the sci-fi thriller Ash.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 167 - Mila Kunis, Aaron Paul

Join James Corden and his guests Mila Kunis, who is set to star in the comedy Goodrich, and Aaron Paul, who is to star in the sci-fi thriller Ash.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 166 - Billie Eilish, Natalie Portman

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 165 - Gal Gadot, Ray Romano

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 164 - Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom

Tonight's guests on The Late Late Show are One Direction's Niall Horan who will coach The Voice Season 23 and Orlando Bloom who connects with the final season of the Victorian fantasy Carnival Row.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 163 - Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Musical Performance By Billy Porter

James Corden is joined by Billy Porter talking on his Black Mona Lisa Tour across the US and then he performs. Also appearing is Friends alumna Lisa Kudrow.

Season 8