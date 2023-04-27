The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 167

Episodes
S8 Ep. 167 - Mila Kunis, Aaron Paul
Join James Corden and his guests Mila Kunis, who is set to star in the comedy Goodrich, and Aaron Paul, who is to star in the sci-fi thriller Ash.
S8 Ep. 166 - Billie Eilish, Natalie Portman
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 165 - Gal Gadot, Ray Romano
S8 Ep. 164 - Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom
Tonight's guests on The Late Late Show are One Direction's Niall Horan who will coach The Voice Season 23 and Orlando Bloom who connects with the final season of the Victorian fantasy Carnival Row.