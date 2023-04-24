The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 164

Episodes
S8 Ep. 164 - Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom
Tonight's guests on The Late Late Show are One Direction's Niall Horan who will coach The Voice Season 23 and Orlando Bloom who connects with the final season of the Victorian fantasy Carnival Row.
S8 Ep. 163 - Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Musical Performance By Billy Porter
James Corden is joined by Billy Porter talking on his Black Mona Lisa Tour across the US and then he performs. Also appearing is Friends alumna Lisa Kudrow.
S8 Ep. 162 - Jennifer Garner, Musical Performance By Reggie Watts
Join James Corden and Jennifer Garner as she discusses picking up the pieces in the thriller The Last Thing He Told Me followed by a musical performance from Reggie Watts.
S8 Ep. 161 - Sharon Stone, Jack Whitehall
