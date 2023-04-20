The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 162

Episodes
S8 Ep. 162 - Jennifer Garner, Musical Performance By Reggie Watts
Join James Corden and Jennifer Garner as she discusses picking up the pieces in the thriller The Last Thing He Told Me followed by a musical performance from Reggie Watts.
S8 Ep. 161 - Sharon Stone, Jack Whitehall
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 160 - Seth Meyers, Musical Performance By The Cast Of "Six The Musical"
Join James Corden and Late night host Seth Meyers, followed by a musical performance from the cast of SIX The Musical.
S8 Ep. 159 - Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson, Dylan Adler
James chats with Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and star of the mystery-of-the-week series, Natasha Lyonne. Wrapping things up, comedian Dylan Adler gives a stand-up performance.