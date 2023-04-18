The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 160

Episodes
Advertisement
S8 Ep. 161 - Sharon Stone, Jack Whitehall
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 160 - Seth Meyers, Musical Performance By The Cast Of "Six The Musical"
Join James Corden and Late night host Seth Meyers, followed by a musical performance from the cast of SIX The Musical.
S8 Ep. 159 - Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson, Dylan Adler
James chats with Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and star of the mystery-of-the-week series, Natasha Lyonne. Wrapping things up, comedian Dylan Adler gives a stand-up performance.
S8 Ep. 158 - Ben Affleck; Chris Messina
Ben Affleck and Chris Messina discuss culture and basketball in AIR.