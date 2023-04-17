The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 159

Episodes
S8 Ep. 159 - Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson, Dylan Adler
James chats with Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and star of the mystery-of-the-week series, Natasha Lyonne. Wrapping things up, comedian Dylan Adler gives a stand-up performance.
S8 Ep. 158 - Ben Affleck; Chris Messina
Ben Affleck and Chris Messina discuss culture and basketball in AIR.
S8 Ep. 157 - Ben Schwartz; Betty Gilpin; Ken Jeong; Musical Performance By Reggie Watts
Ben Schwartz looks at life out of the shadows in the film Renfield, Betty Gilpin pulls back the curtain on Mrs. Davis, Ken Jeong discusses directing The Seven Faces of Jane and Reggie Watts performs.