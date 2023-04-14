The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 158

Episodes
S8 Ep. 158 - Ben Affleck; Chris Messina
Ben Affleck and Chris Messina discuss culture and basketball in AIR.
S8 Ep. 157 - Ben Schwartz; Betty Gilpin; Ken Jeong; Musical Performance By Reggie Watts
Ben Schwartz looks at life out of the shadows in the film Renfield, Betty Gilpin pulls back the curtain on Mrs. Davis, Ken Jeong discusses directing The Seven Faces of Jane and Reggie Watts performs.
S8 Ep. 156 - Kate Hudson; Oliver Hudson; Musical Performance By Inhaler
It's Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson followed by a musical performance from Irish rock band Inhaler.
S8 Ep. 155 - Allison Janney; Bryan Cranston; Brett Goldstein; Musical Performance By Sg Lewis With Tove Lo
