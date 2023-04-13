The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 157

Episodes
S8 Ep. 157 - Ben Schwartz; Betty Gilpin; Ken Jeong; Musical Performance By Reggie Watts
Ben Schwartz looks at life out of the shadows in the film Renfield, Betty Gilpin pulls back the curtain on Mrs. Davis, Ken Jeong discusses directing The Seven Faces of Jane and Reggie Watts performs.
S8 Ep. 156 - Kate Hudson; Oliver Hudson; Musical Performance By Inhaler
It's Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson followed by a musical performance from Irish rock band Inhaler.
S8 Ep. 155 - Allison Janney; Bryan Cranston; Brett Goldstein; Musical Performance By Sg Lewis With Tove Lo
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 154 - Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph
James Corden chats with Ke Huy Quan of Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the Golden Globes winning Abbott Elementary..