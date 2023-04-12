The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 156
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 13 Apr 2023Expires: in 7 days

It's Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson followed by a musical performance from Irish rock band Inhaler.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 156 - Kate Hudson; Oliver Hudson; Musical Performance By Inhaler

It's Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson followed by a musical performance from Irish rock band Inhaler.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 155 - Allison Janney; Bryan Cranston; Brett Goldstein; Musical Performance By Sg Lewis With Tove Lo

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 154 - Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph

James Corden chats with Ke Huy Quan of Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the Golden Globes winning Abbott Elementary..

38 mins

S8 Ep. 153 - Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith

James Corden's guests tonight are real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie explaining how their marriage motivated the romcom Somebody I Used to Know, followed by pop singer Lauren Spencer-Smith.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 152 - Carpool Karaoke With Bad Bunny, Josh Gad, Samara Weaving, Musical Performance By Ellie Goulding

Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.

Season 8