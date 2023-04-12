The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 156

Episodes
S8 Ep. 156 - Kate Hudson; Oliver Hudson; Musical Performance By Inhaler
It's Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson followed by a musical performance from Irish rock band Inhaler.
S8 Ep. 155 - Allison Janney; Bryan Cranston; Brett Goldstein; Musical Performance By Sg Lewis With Tove Lo
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 154 - Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph
James Corden chats with Ke Huy Quan of Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the Golden Globes winning Abbott Elementary..
S8 Ep. 153 - Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith
James Corden's guests tonight are real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie explaining how their marriage motivated the romcom Somebody I Used to Know, followed by pop singer Lauren Spencer-Smith.