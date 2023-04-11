The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 155

Episodes
S8 Ep. 155 - Allison Janney; Bryan Cranston; Brett Goldstein; Musical Performance By Sg Lewis With Tove Lo
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 154 - Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph
James Corden chats with Ke Huy Quan of Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the Golden Globes winning Abbott Elementary..
S8 Ep. 153 - Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith
James Corden's guests tonight are real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie explaining how their marriage motivated the romcom Somebody I Used to Know, followed by pop singer Lauren Spencer-Smith.
S8 Ep. 152 - Carpool Karaoke With Bad Bunny, Josh Gad, Samara Weaving, Musical Performance By Ellie Goulding
Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.