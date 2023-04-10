The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 154

Episodes
S8 Ep. 154 - Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph
James Corden chats with Ke Huy Quan of Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the Golden Globes winning Abbott Elementary..
S8 Ep. 153 - Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith
James Corden's guests tonight are real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie explaining how their marriage motivated the romcom Somebody I Used to Know, followed by pop singer Lauren Spencer-Smith.
S8 Ep. 152 - Carpool Karaoke With Bad Bunny, Josh Gad, Samara Weaving, Musical Performance By Ellie Goulding
Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.
S8 Ep. 151 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne
On tonight's show Quinta Brunson shares the news of Abbott Elementary's season 3 renewal, Ashton Kutcher chats about paths not taken in Your Place or Mine and Cara Delevingne discusses Carnival Row.