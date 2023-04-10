The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 154
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 11 Apr 2023Expires: in 7 days

James Corden chats with Ke Huy Quan of Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the Golden Globes winning Abbott Elementary..

39 mins

S8 Ep. 154 - Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph

38 mins

S8 Ep. 153 - Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith

James Corden's guests tonight are real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie explaining how their marriage motivated the romcom Somebody I Used to Know, followed by pop singer Lauren Spencer-Smith.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 152 - Carpool Karaoke With Bad Bunny, Josh Gad, Samara Weaving, Musical Performance By Ellie Goulding

Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 151 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne

On tonight's show Quinta Brunson shares the news of Abbott Elementary's season 3 renewal, Ashton Kutcher chats about paths not taken in Your Place or Mine and Cara Delevingne discusses Carnival Row.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 150 - Sally Field, Scott Caan, Måneskin

James chats with Sally Field of the comedy 80 for Brady, with Scott Caan of the crime drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and the Italian rock band Måneskin performs.

Season 8