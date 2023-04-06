The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 152
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 7 Apr 2023Expires: in 7 days

Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 152 - Carpool Karaoke With Bad Bunny, Josh Gad, Samara Weaving, Musical Performance By Ellie Goulding

Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 151 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne

On tonight's show Quinta Brunson shares the news of Abbott Elementary's season 3 renewal, Ashton Kutcher chats about paths not taken in Your Place or Mine and Cara Delevingne discusses Carnival Row.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 150 - Sally Field, Scott Caan, Måneskin

James chats with Sally Field of the comedy 80 for Brady, with Scott Caan of the crime drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and the Italian rock band Måneskin performs.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 149 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera

Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 148 - Kevin Bacon; Kyra Sedgwick; Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Dustin Nickerson

Director Kyra Sedgwick and star Kevin Bacon talk about the dynamics in the comedy Space Oddity and Dustin Nickerson gives a stand-up comedy performance.

Season 8