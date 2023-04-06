The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 152

Episodes
S8 Ep. 152 - Carpool Karaoke With Bad Bunny, Josh Gad, Samara Weaving, Musical Performance By Ellie Goulding
Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.
S8 Ep. 151 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne
On tonight's show Quinta Brunson shares the news of Abbott Elementary's season 3 renewal, Ashton Kutcher chats about paths not taken in Your Place or Mine and Cara Delevingne discusses Carnival Row.
S8 Ep. 150 - Sally Field, Scott Caan, Måneskin
James chats with Sally Field of the comedy 80 for Brady, with Scott Caan of the crime drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and the Italian rock band Måneskin performs.
S8 Ep. 149 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera
Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.