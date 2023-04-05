The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 151
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 6 Apr 2023Expires: in 7 days

On tonight's show Quinta Brunson shares the news of Abbott Elementary's season 3 renewal, Ashton Kutcher chats about paths not taken in Your Place or Mine and Cara Delevingne discusses Carnival Row.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 151 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne

39 mins

S8 Ep. 150 - Sally Field, Scott Caan, Måneskin

James chats with Sally Field of the comedy 80 for Brady, with Scott Caan of the crime drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and the Italian rock band Måneskin performs.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 149 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera

Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 148 - Kevin Bacon; Kyra Sedgwick; Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Dustin Nickerson

Director Kyra Sedgwick and star Kevin Bacon talk about the dynamics in the comedy Space Oddity and Dustin Nickerson gives a stand-up comedy performance.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 147 - Chris Pine; Hugh Grant; Musical Performance By Jimmie Allen

Chris Pine and Hugh Grant share insights to the epic Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Jimmie Allen looks for for the next country music star in My Kind of Country.

Season 8