The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 151

Episodes
S8 Ep. 151 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne
On tonight's show Quinta Brunson shares the news of Abbott Elementary's season 3 renewal, Ashton Kutcher chats about paths not taken in Your Place or Mine and Cara Delevingne discusses Carnival Row.
S8 Ep. 150 - Sally Field, Scott Caan, Måneskin
James chats with Sally Field of the comedy 80 for Brady, with Scott Caan of the crime drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and the Italian rock band Måneskin performs.
S8 Ep. 149 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera
Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.
S8 Ep. 148 - Kevin Bacon; Kyra Sedgwick; Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Dustin Nickerson
Director Kyra Sedgwick and star Kevin Bacon talk about the dynamics in the comedy Space Oddity and Dustin Nickerson gives a stand-up comedy performance.