The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 150

Episodes
S8 Ep. 150 - Sally Field, Scott Caan, Måneskin
James chats with Sally Field of the comedy 80 for Brady, with Scott Caan of the crime drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and the Italian rock band Måneskin performs.
S8 Ep. 149 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera
Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.
S8 Ep. 148 - Kevin Bacon; Kyra Sedgwick; Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Dustin Nickerson
Director Kyra Sedgwick and star Kevin Bacon talk about the dynamics in the comedy Space Oddity and Dustin Nickerson gives a stand-up comedy performance.
S8 Ep. 147 - Chris Pine; Hugh Grant; Musical Performance By Jimmie Allen
Chris Pine and Hugh Grant share insights to the epic Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Jimmie Allen looks for for the next country music star in My Kind of Country.