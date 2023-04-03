The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 149
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Mon 3 Apr 2023Expires: in 6 days

Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 149 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera

Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 148 - Kevin Bacon; Kyra Sedgwick; Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Dustin Nickerson

Director Kyra Sedgwick and star Kevin Bacon talk about the dynamics in the comedy Space Oddity and Dustin Nickerson gives a stand-up comedy performance.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 147 - Chris Pine; Hugh Grant; Musical Performance By Jimmie Allen

Chris Pine and Hugh Grant share insights to the epic Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Jimmie Allen looks for for the next country music star in My Kind of Country.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 146 - Owen Wilson; Jeff Goldblum; Performance By Lior Suchard

Owen Wilson talks about becoming a Bob Ross-esque star in Paint and Jeff Goldblum describes the disruption in Asteroid City. The mentalist and self-described "mystifier" Lior Suchard performs.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 145 - Julie Bowen; Zach Braff; Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Morvin Splaversby

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

