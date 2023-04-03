The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 149

Episodes
S8 Ep. 149 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera
Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.
S8 Ep. 148 - Kevin Bacon; Kyra Sedgwick; Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Dustin Nickerson
Director Kyra Sedgwick and star Kevin Bacon talk about the dynamics in the comedy Space Oddity and Dustin Nickerson gives a stand-up comedy performance.
S8 Ep. 147 - Chris Pine; Hugh Grant; Musical Performance By Jimmie Allen
Chris Pine and Hugh Grant share insights to the epic Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Jimmie Allen looks for for the next country music star in My Kind of Country.
S8 Ep. 146 - Owen Wilson; Jeff Goldblum; Performance By Lior Suchard
Owen Wilson talks about becoming a Bob Ross-esque star in Paint and Jeff Goldblum describes the disruption in Asteroid City. The mentalist and self-described "mystifier" Lior Suchard performs.