The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 147

Episodes
S8 Ep. 147 - Chris Pine; Hugh Grant; Musical Performance By Jimmie Allen
Chris Pine and Hugh Grant share insights to the epic Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Jimmie Allen looks for for the next country music star in My Kind of Country.
S8 Ep. 146 - Owen Wilson; Jeff Goldblum; Performance By Lior Suchard
Owen Wilson talks about becoming a Bob Ross-esque star in Paint and Jeff Goldblum describes the disruption in Asteroid City. The mentalist and self-described "mystifier" Lior Suchard performs.
S8 Ep. 145 - Julie Bowen; Zach Braff; Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Morvin Splaversby
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 144 - Anna Kendrick, Michael Urie, Fabrizio Copano
Appearing on the show tonight are Anna Kendrick of the psychological thriller Alice, Darling, and Michael Urie of the comedy series Shrinking, with stand-up comedy from Fabrizio Copano.