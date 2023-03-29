The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 146

Episodes
S8 Ep. 146 - Owen Wilson; Jeff Goldblum; Performance By Lior Suchard
Owen Wilson talks about becoming a Bob Ross-esque star in Paint and Jeff Goldblum describes the disruption in Asteroid City. The mentalist and self-described "mystifier" Lior Suchard performs.
S8 Ep. 145 - Julie Bowen; Zach Braff; Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Morvin Splaversby
S8 Ep. 144 - Anna Kendrick, Michael Urie, Fabrizio Copano
Appearing on the show tonight are Anna Kendrick of the psychological thriller Alice, Darling, and Michael Urie of the comedy series Shrinking, with stand-up comedy from Fabrizio Copano.
S8 Ep. 143 - Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, Alec Benjamin
James Corden chats with Regina Hall about the series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, plus Bella Ramsey talks up her role in The Last of Us, and alternative R&B artist Alec Benjamin performs.