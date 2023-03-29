The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 146
Air Date: Thu 30 Mar 2023Expires: in 7 days

Owen Wilson talks about becoming a Bob Ross-esque star in Paint and Jeff Goldblum describes the disruption in Asteroid City. The mentalist and self-described "mystifier" Lior Suchard performs.

