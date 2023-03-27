The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 144

Episodes
S8 Ep. 144 - Anna Kendrick, Michael Urie, Fabrizio Copano
Appearing on the show tonight are Anna Kendrick of the psychological thriller Alice, Darling, and Michael Urie of the comedy series Shrinking, with stand-up comedy from Fabrizio Copano.
S8 Ep. 143 - Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, Alec Benjamin
James Corden chats with Regina Hall about the series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, plus Bella Ramsey talks up her role in The Last of Us, and alternative R&B artist Alec Benjamin performs.
S8 Ep. 142 - Kerry Washington; Delroy Lindo
James Corden chats with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo as they tell a father-daughter story in the series Unprisoned.
S8 Ep. 141 - Brendan Hunt, Nicole Byer, Orion Levine
James Corden chats with Brendan Hunt about his return as Coach Beard in the final season of Ted Lasso, Nicole Byer meets up at the local wine bar in Grand Crew and Orion Levine does stand-up comedy.